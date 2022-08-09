|
09.08.2022 22:15:00
Venator Announces Changes to Board of Directors
WYNYARD, UK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") today announced the resignation of Kathy Patrick from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Miguel Kohlmann to its Board of Directors, both effective August 9, 2022.
Ms. Patrick has served as a director since the Company's IPO in 2017 and served on Venator's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee at the time of her resignation. She is resigning due to other professional commitments.
Mr. Kohlmann is based in Europe and has substantial industry experience as a former CEO and via service on a number of boards, including the listed Danish building materials group H+H. Mr. Kohlmann is an independent director and will serve as a member of Venator's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.
Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented. "We would like to thank Kathy for her invaluable service to our Board and the Company and we are pleased to welcome Miguel to our Board of Directors. Miguel's breadth of experience will be a valuable addition to an already strong Board that is actively involved in strategy and value enhancement for our business."
About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-announces-changes-to-board-of-directors-301602809.html
