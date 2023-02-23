|
23.02.2023 22:15:00
Venator Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
WYNYARD, UK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Form 20-F is available on Venator's website at https://www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Hard copies of the complete audited financial statements included in the 2022 Form 20-F are available to shareholders free of charge upon request.
About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,400 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.
Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301754788.html
SOURCE Venator Materials PLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Venator Materials PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|: Venator Materials stock price target cut to 50 cents from $1.00 at Deutsche Bank (MarketWatch)
|
24.02.23
|: Venator Materials downgraded to hold from buy at Deutsche Bank (MarketWatch)
|
20.02.23
|Earnings Outlook For Venator Materials (Benzinga)
|
20.02.23
|Ausblick: Venator Materials vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Venator Materials gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Venator Materials stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.09.22
|: Venator Materials downgraded to underperform from market perform at BMO Capital (MarketWatch)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Venator Materials veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Venator Materials PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Venator Materials PLC Registered Shs
|0,46
|-10,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.