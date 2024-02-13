VENCORA UK Limited publishes definitive notice of the end result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in Crealogix Holding AG

VENCORA UK Limited today published the definitive notice of the end result of its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each. The definitive notice of the end result shows that 662,422 CREALOGIX shares were tendered into the offer until the end of the additional acceptance period.

Including the 725,746 CREALOGIX shares acquired by VENCORA UK Limited from certain CREALOGIX shareholders under a share purchase agreement – which has not yet been consummated – and the 3,454 CREALOGIX shares held by CREALOGIX Holding AG or any of its subsidiaries, the participation of VENCORA UK Limited, its affiliates and such other persons acting in concert with VENCORA UK Limited as of the end of the additional acceptance period is 1,391,622 CREALOGIX shares in aggregate, corresponding to 99.07% of the issued share capital and voting rights of CREALOGIX Holding AG.

The definitive notice of the end result of the offer, as well as the pre-announcement of the offer, the offer prospectus and any other materials relating to VENCORA UK Limited's offer are available on the offer website https://docshare-red.vercel.app.

In the definitive notice of the end result of the offer, Vencora UK Limited stated that it expects the settlement of the offer to occur on February 21, 2024, subject to the satisfaction, or waiver, of the offer conditions that remain in effect until the settlement. For details, reference is made to the definitive notice of the end result of the offer.

After the settlement of the offer and as set forth in further detail in the offer prospectus, VENCORA UK Limited intends to initiate squeeze-out proceedings and to have the shares of CREALOGIX Holding AG delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange, and to have CREALOGIX Holding AG apply for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG.



