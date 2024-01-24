VENCORA UK Limited publishes definitive notice of the interim result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in Crealogix Holding AG

VENCORA UK Limited today published the definitive notice of the interim result of its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each. The definitive notice of the interim result shows that 622,800 CREALOGIX shares were tendered into the offer during the main offer period.

Including the 725,746 CREALOGIX shares acquired by VENCORA UK Limited from certain CREALOGIX shareholders under a share purchase agreement – which has not yet been consummated – and the 3,441 CREALOGIX shares held by CREALOGIX Holding AG or any of its subsidiaries, the participation of VENCORA UK Limited, its affiliates and such other persons acting in concert with VENCORA UK Limited as of the end of the main offer period is 1,351,987 CREALOGIX shares in aggregate, corresponding to 96.24% of the issued share capital and voting rights of CREALOGIX.

The definitive notice of the interim result of the offer, as well as the pre-announcement, the offer prospectus and any other materials relating to VENCORA UK Limited's offer are available on the offer website https://docshare-red.vercel.app

In the definitive notice of the interim result of the offer, Vencora UK Limited declared its offer successful (zustande gekommen) after the main offer period.

The additional acceptance period of ten trading days will commence on 25 January 2024 and end on 7 February 2024, 4:00 pm CET. VENCORA UK Limited has advised shareholders of CREALOGIX in the definitive notice of the interim result of the offer that they should be aware that their custodian bank may set a deadline for tendering their CREALOGIX shares that ends prior to 7 February 2024, 4:00 pm CET, and that they should proceed according to the instructions of their custodian bank.

The extraordinary shareholders' meeting called by CREALOGIX Holding AG in connection with VENCORA UK Limited's offer is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2024.

The settlement of the offer remains subject to certain customary conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, as set forth in the offer prospectus and in the definitive notice of the interim result of the offer. After the settlement of the offer and as set forth in further detail in the offer prospectus, VENCORA UK Limited intends to initiate squeeze-out proceedings and to have the shares of CREALOGIX Holding AG delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange, and to have CREALOGIX Holding AG apply for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

