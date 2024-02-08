|
08.02.2024 07:01:49
VENCORA UK Limited publishes provisional notice of the end result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG
|
Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Following the end of the additional acceptance period, VENCORA UK Limited has published the provisional notice of the end result of its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each. The provisional notice of the end result shows that, based on preliminary figures, 662,422 CREALOGIX shares were tendered into the offer until the end of the additional acceptance period.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Crealogix Holding AG
|Maneggstrasse 17
|8041 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 404 87 65
|E-mail:
|media@crealogix.com
|Internet:
|www.crealogix.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011115703
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1832921
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1832921 08-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Crealogix
|87,60
|-2,12%
