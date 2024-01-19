VENCORA UK Limited publishes provisional notice of the interim result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in Crealogix Holding AG

Following the end of the main offer period, VENCORA UK Limited has published the provisional notice of the interim result of its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each. The provisional notice of the interim result shows that, based on preliminary figures, 622,800 CREALOGIX shares were tendered into the offer during the main offer period.

Based on preliminary figures and including the 725,746 CREALOGIX shares acquired by VENCORA UK Limited from certain CREALOGIX shareholders under a share purchase agreement – which has not yet been consummated – and the 3,441 CREALOGIX shares held by CREALOGIX Holding AG or any of its subsidiaries, the participation of VENCORA UK Limited, its affiliates and such other persons acting in concert with VENCORA UK Limited as of the end of the main offer period is 1,351,987 CREALOGIX shares in aggregate, corresponding to 96.24% of the issued share capital and voting rights of CREALOGIX.

The provisional notice of the interim result of the offer, as well as the pre-announcement, the offer prospectus and any other materials relating to VENCORA UK Limited's offer are available on the offer website https://docshare-red.vercel.app.

The definitive notice of the interim result of the offer is expected to be published on 24 January 2024.

