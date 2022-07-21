Vendasta and AudioEye Bring Digital Accessibility to Local Businesses

TUCSON, Ariz., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility provider, and Vendasta, the leading platform for local experts who sell digital solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a partnership that brings AudioEye's technology to the Vendasta Marketplace. The partnership will provide channel partners with the tools and resources they need to help local businesses create accessible online experiences for all users, regardless of ability.

With a network of more than 65,000 partners serving over six million small- and medium-sized businesses, Vendasta offers sales, marketing, and other business management tools necessary to keep local businesses thriving. With AudioEye, Vendasta partners can access tools that help businesses meet legal requirements for accessibility, all while creating inclusive experiences for website visitors and customers.

"In our work to help local businesses transition to a digital world and grow, we've found that, increasingly, digital accessibility is an area where businesses need more support," said Jeff Tomlin, Chief Marketing Officer of Vendasta. "We are always striving to offer solutions that are consistently effective and affordable. AudioEye is a tremendous fit for our partners and for their clients."

Vendasta partners will offer AudioEye to their clients via a seamless integration through the Vendasta Marketplace. AudioEye's patented accessibility technology tests for over 400 accessibility issues, such as missing descriptive text for images or missing form labels, while resolving two-thirds of the detected issues. The AudioEye solution will allow businesses to reach and maintain strong levels of accessibility sustainably while making their websites more discoverable online for the 15% of the world's population impacted by inaccessible digital experiences.

"AudioEye is proud to have been selected by Vendasta to be a digital accessibility partner," said Rob Ulveling, Chief Business Officer at AudioEye. "Vendasta has been a forward-thinking brand for small- and medium-sized businesses, who don't often have the time or resources to handle their digital accessibility needs. With Vendasta's reach, together we look forward to making a meaningful impact on the world of accessibility."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise, and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators build accessible content and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, while automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. Learn more at www.audioeye.com.

About Vendasta

Vendasta's core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta's technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

