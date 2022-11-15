Vendavo Named a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ)

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, today announces Vendavo Intelligent CPQ has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites.1

Gartner's view of the CPQ market is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering on the future needs of end users. Gartner defines CPQ suites as application suites that enable sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and capture of orders. The report evaluated 17 vendors and placed Vendavo on the Visionary Quadrant.

Vendavo Intelligent CPQ advances B2B enterprises in their journey toward commercial excellence by helping coordinate, control and streamline their quote-to-cash processes. Sales teams are empowered by the solution's ability to deliver the right product, at the right price, for the right customer, at the right time and organizations find improved customer experiences and win rates.

"The world is fundamentally different. To enhance their profitability, B2B organizations have accelerated their digital transformation and are rethinking their CPQ processes," said Bruno Slosse, CEO at Vendavo, "We believe that this year's Magic Quadrant reinforces Vendavo as a forward-thinking company in helping customers navigate the new normal."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. The world's most ambitious B2B organizations rely on Vendavo to develop dynamic customer insights, execute optimal pricing strategies, and improve the customer experience. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, deep expertise, and unique process drives outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden.

1Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote," Mark Lewis, Dayna Radbill, Nov. 2022

