Ventas Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (or +1 (609) 800-9909 for international callers), passcode 7655497, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 25 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123218445/en/