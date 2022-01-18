|
18.01.2022 23:28:00
Ventas Announces Tax Treatment Of 2021 Distributions
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the "Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions on the Company’s common stock.
For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2021 was $1.80 per share. This includes the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.45 per share, which was declared on December 11, 2020 and was paid on January 20, 2021. It excludes the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 dividend, which was declared on December 7, 2021, will be paid on January 19, 2022 and will be taxable to stockholders as part of their 2022 dividend income.
The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:
|
2021 DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK
|
Date Paid
|
Taxable
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 5
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Jan. 20, 2021
|
$0.450000
|
$0.314009
|
$0.000825
|
$0.313184
|
$0.135991
|
$0.094869
|
Apr. 14, 2021
|
$0.450000
|
$0.314009
|
$0.000825
|
$0.313184
|
$0.135991
|
$0.094869
|
July 14, 2021
|
$0.450000
|
$0.314009
|
$0.000825
|
$0.313184
|
$0.135991
|
$0.094869
|
Oct. 14, 2021
|
$0.450000
|
$0.314009
|
$0.000825
|
$0.313184
|
$0.135991
|
$0.094869
|
Total Taxable in 2021
|
$1.800000
|
$1.256036
|
$0.003300
|
$1.252736
|
$0.543964
|
$0.379476
The 2021 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.
The Company also announced the tax treatment of the 2021 distributions paid by New Senior Investment Group, Inc. ("New Senior”) prior to its acquisition by Ventas in September 2021. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by New Senior to its common and preferred stockholders during the period from January 1, 2021 through September 21, 2021 and the appropriate 1099-DIV box number.
|
2021 DISTRIBUTIONS ON NEW SENIOR COMMON STOCK
|
Date Paid
|
Taxable
|
Box 1a
|
Box 2a
|
Box 3
|
Mar. 26, 2021
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.065000
|
Jun. 18, 2021
|
$0.065000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.065000
|
Total Taxable in 2021
|
$0.130000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.130000
|
2021 DISTRIBUTIONS ON NEW SENIOR PREFERRED STOCK
|
Date Paid
|
Taxable
|
Box 1a
|
Box 2a
|
Box 3
|
Jan. 15, 2021
|
$1.512329
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.512329
|
Apr. 15, 2021
|
$1.479452
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.479452
|
July 13, 2021
|
$1.446575
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.446575
|
Total Taxable in 2021
|
$4.438356
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$4.438356
Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.
