|
18.10.2023 23:24:00
Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Date and Conference Call
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) will issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 2, 2023. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).
The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.
A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (or +1 (647) 362-9199 for international callers), passcode 7655497, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018353578/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Ventas-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Ventas-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Ventas-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Ventas angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Ventas-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Ventas angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Ventas verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Ventas-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Ventas-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Ventas gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Ventas bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Ventas Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ventas Inc.
|39,93
|-2,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.