Ventas Announces Three Proven High Performing Operators to Manage 26 Independent Living Communities in Attractive Markets to Drive Occupancy and Performance

In conjunction with previously scheduled investor meetings, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) today identified three proven senior housing operators who will take over management of 26 high-quality independent living communities owned by the Company (the "Communities”) and located in Texas, Florida and California. Ventas is expanding its successful existing relationships with the three managers (the "Managers”) to increase occupancy and performance in these Communities. The Communities are located in attractive markets characterized by favorable supply and demand trends.

Each of the Managers has delivered strong results in previously executed senior housing transitions with Ventas, utilizing a combination of strong local market focus, customized sales and operational execution strategies and leverage of Ventas’s proprietary Ventas OITM data analytics and insights platform.

The Managers are:

Manager Region Number of Assets Sodalis Senior Living Texas 13 Communities Priority Life Care Florida 8 Communities Discovery Senior Living California 5 Communities

The Company expects the Managers to begin operating the majority of the Communities on or around September 1, 2023, with the balance expected to transition early in the fourth quarter, subject to final documentation and other customary conditions.

The Communities will be operated by the Managers under aligned management contracts. The transition of these communities, which currently operate under management agreements with Holiday by Atria, was previously announced by Ventas. Atria has agreed to facilitate an orderly transition to the Managers, which is currently underway.

These actions are consistent with the Company’s successful Ventas OITM active asset management strategy, focused on the Right Market, Right Asset, Right OperatorTM. Since 2020, Ventas has leveraged its Ventas OITM playbook to successfully transition more than 150 communities to new managers, driving outsized financial results.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 25 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

