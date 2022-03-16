Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro to Receive 2022 Order of Lincoln

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or "The Company”) Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro has been named a 2022 recipient of the Order of Lincoln, Illinois state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service. This year’s honorees were selected in special consideration of their work uplifting communities while embodying kindness throughout their years of service, according to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recipient announcement.

Since early 2020, Cafaro successfully led the healthcare real estate company through the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis with compassion and conviction, consistently prioritizing the health and safety of her employees and 75,000 seniors residing in Ventas-owned senior living communities. With over 23 years at the helm of Ventas, Cafaro has driven superior performance, leadership in environmental, social and governance matters and tangible progress on diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and throughout its sphere of influence.

"I am humbled to receive this honor and accept on behalf of my wonderful colleagues at Ventas whose work and success have enabled Ventas to demonstrate its values and support senior living and healthcare providers, caregivers, researchers and universities for decades,” said Cafaro. "Congratulations to my fellow class of 2022 Lincoln Laureates on their outstanding contributions and public service.”

Cafaro and her fellow 2022 Lincoln Laureate recipients will be honored at the upcoming 58th annual Convocation on April 30, 2022.

About The Order of Lincoln

The Order of Lincoln was established in 1964 by Proclamation of Illinois Governor Otto Kerner, Jr., to honor individuals whose contributions to the betterment of humanity have been accomplished in Illinois, or, whose achievements have brought honor to the state because of their identity with it, whether by birth or residence, or whose dedication to the principles of public service inspire all Illinoisans to respond to what Lincoln called ‘the better angels of our nature’. In 1989, as part of the Academy’s twenty-fifth anniversary, Governor James R. Thompson declared the Order of Lincoln to be ‘the state’s highest award’ and every Illinois Governor since then has so described it. Prior recipients have included George Will, Hillary Clinton, Dick Butkus, Samuel Skinner and Scott Turow. For additional information, visit www.TheLincolnAcademyofIllinois.org.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

