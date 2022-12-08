08.12.2022 01:34:00

Ventas Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 19, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

