Ventas Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence in Energy Management Award

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence in Energy Management Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This distinguished recognition marks Ventas’s second consecutive year earning ENERGY STAR’s highest honor and reflects the Company’s fourth consecutive year winning the Partner of the Year Award. In addition, more than 175 Ventas owned buildings received ENERGY STAR certification in 2023, the most certified properties of any Healthcare REIT.

"We are proud of this important recognition from the ENERY STAR program for our industry-leading energy management practices," said Kelly Meissner, Ventas Vice President, Corporate ESG & Sustainability. "This award underscores our commitment to enabling exceptional environments that benefit an aging population, driving operating efficiency across our properties and delivering sustainable returns for stockholders. Our energy management practices enhance Ventas’s performance while also accelerating progress toward our goal of achieving net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2040.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

Ventas continues to be recognized as an industry leader in sustainability. Recent achievements include:

Morningstar Sustainalytics 2024 ESG Regional Top-Rated Companies

2023 GRESB Global Listed Sector Leader for Healthcare, #1 Listed Healthcare REIT since 2017

Bloomberg 2023 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) member, 4th consecutive year

Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Most Responsible Corporate Citizens, 3rd consecutive year

Nareit 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards Gold winner

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company’s growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

