09.02.2023 22:20:45

Ventas Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$45.02 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$40.85 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$45.02 Mln. vs. -$40.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.11 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

