Ventas Named a Top Corporate Citizen of 2022 by 3BL Media

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has been rated one of the 100 best corporate citizens for the third consecutive year by 3BL Media, a news distribution platform recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. Ventas ranked #53 overall (up from #67 last year), #3 within the real estate industry and #1 among healthcare REITs.

"Ventas is honored to be named for the third consecutive year as one of the nation’s preeminent corporate citizens,” said Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro. "Our company has been a leader in ESG for more than a decade and we remain dedicated to achieving meaningful progress across our enterprise in sustainable actions that benefit our people, performance and planet.”

"The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media.

About the Ranking

100 Best Corporate Citizens recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. 3BL Media develops the methodology and ISS ESG researches the data and information and processes the ranking. Institutional Shareholder Services group of companies (ISS) empowers investors and companies to build for long-term and sustainable growth by providing high-quality data, analytics and insight. Data and information used in the ranking must be publicly available through corporate sources and reputable third parties.

The 2022 methodology considers 155 ESG factors across eight pillars (Climate Change; Employees; Environment; ESG Performance; Financial; Governance; Human Rights; Stakeholders and Society) and addresses key issues exposed throughout the previous year, including the response to the pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement and cyber security risks.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry-leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

