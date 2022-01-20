|
20.01.2022 22:15:00
Ventas Provides January 2022 Business Update
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) announced today that a presentation providing a business update has been posted to the Events & Presentations section of Ventas’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.
These materials will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005895/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.01.22
|Ventas upgraded to buy from neutral at Mizuho (MarketWatch)
|
05.11.21
|Ventas, inc (VTR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.11.21
|Ausblick: Ventas legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)