Ventas Swings To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $103.5 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $42.4 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.11 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders was $412.5 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $242.9 million or $0.60 per share last year.

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $302.3 milion or $0.75 per share, compared to $289.0 million or $0.72 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.02 per share and revenues of $1.09 billion for the quarter.