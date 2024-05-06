|
06.05.2024 22:19:00
Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at BMO 2024 Real Estate Conference
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at the BMO 2024 Real Estate Conference on May 8, 2024.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company’s growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.
