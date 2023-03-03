+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 22:23:00

Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) announced today that management will make a presentation at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference (the "Citi Conference”) on March 7, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Citi Conference will be available on the Company’s website on or about March 6, 2023. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

