|
01.03.2024 23:07:00
Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) announced today that management will make a presentation at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference (the "Citi Conference”) on March 5, 2024 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.
Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Citi Conference will be available on the Company’s website on or about March 4, 2024. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company’s growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational Insights™ platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301366455/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Ventas-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Ventas von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier Ventas-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Ventas von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Ventas stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Ventas von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Ventas-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ventas präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ventas-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Ventas von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Ventas Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ventas Inc.
|39,10
|0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.