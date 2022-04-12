Venterra Realty Donates $75,000 to Save the Children to Support Children in Ukraine

The donation contributes to Save the Children's mission to deliver essential humanitarian assistance to children and families affected by conflict

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently contributed $75,000 to global humanitarian organization Save the Children. The donation is in support of children in Ukraine and the surrounding region who may be caught in the middle of armed conflict, forced to flee their homes, and exposed to injury, hunger, and winter weather.

Venterra itself contributed $50,000. In addition, the company matched dollar for dollar, any additional donations made by employees. Venterra employees made numerous generous donations, which helped the overall contribution to reach over $75,000.

Save the Children has been working in Ukraine since the start of this escalating conflict in 2014. The organization is now scaling up their operations to support children and families impacted by this devastating crisis, distributing critical emergency supplies and establishing safe spaces for children where possible. Save the Children staff and volunteers are distributing food, water, and hygiene kits to refugees arriving at the Romania-Ukraine border and in reception centers.

Up to six million children trapped inside Ukraine are in imminent danger as an increasing number of hospitals and schools come under attack. The situation is changing by the hour, with all children in Ukraine now at grave risk of physical harm and severe emotional distress. At least 1.5 million children have left the country.

"As a company that provides housing options for families, the thought of this many people suddenly being without a home, food or security is hard for us to imagine. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "We are very grateful for the outpouring of care and concern about this crisis by Venterra team members. The response was clearly represented in the number of generous contributions our employees made to raise funds for Save the Children. While we cannot deliver help personally, we trust this donation will support those who are already on the ground delivering aid to children and families directly impacted by this devastating conflict," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

Learn more about Save the Children's efforts in Ukraine and contribute here: https://www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/ukraine

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 66 communities and more than 19,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.4 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Save the Children:

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

