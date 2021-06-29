Venterra Realty Partners With Rentgrata To Test Peer-To-Peer Marketing Technology

Rentgrata platform to connect future and current renters

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has partnered with Rentgrata, the first renter insights solution that creates connections and builds community for multifamily properties, to test its ability to increase referral communication between prospective and current residents at multiple Venterra communities.

Rentgrata is the only platform on the market that offers prospects the opportunity to message current residents of apartment buildings when considering a new place, helping renters gather feedback from a resident's point of view before moving in. Through the Rentgrata platform, real conversations about floor plans, amenities, and other renter queries will be facilitated. If the prospect chooses to move into the community, both individuals will receive a reward that is offered by the property.

"Rentgrata's platform is quite innovative and is a natural progression for our customer reviews. Now, instead of a prospective renter sorting through reviews for one that matches their concern, they can ask a current resident, gaining real-life insight while potentially making a new friend along the way. We are confident that our communities provide residents with a differentiated living experience that they will feel confident sharing with anyone who asks. Rentgrata's technology instills first-hand trust with prospective renters who may be thinking, 'who else lets you speak with their current residents?'" said Stephanie Gonzalez, Venterra's Vice President, Property & Customer Innovation.

The platform will also deliver to Venterra anonymized data extracted from the conversations, reporting on important details including what prospective residents are seeking in a new home and items current residents think could be improved.

Rentgrata's platform will allow Venterra to:

Introduce prospective renters to their peers – Venterra's current residents.

Build community and retain more residents.

Help prospects gain familiarity sight unseen, if leasing virtually or from afar.

Increase resident sentiment and improve online reputation.

Improve leasing conversion rates.

"Deciding on where to live can be a difficult choice, especially when decisions are based on evaluating various online ratings and reviews. Through implementing Rentgrata, genuine conversations can be facilitated between current and prospective renters while offering insights on the backend that will help uncover areas where Venterra can improve the lives of our residents," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Our residents are the sole individuals who can truly speak to the day-to-day experiences of living at a Venterra property. We look forward to providing opportunities for our residents to be a part of our customer experience strategy, sharing their first-hand insights to help guide potential future neighbors," said Venterra Chairman Andrew Stewart.

91% of Rentgrata renters recently surveyed agreed that chatting with a resident helped them feel more confident in their decision. A solution that not only encourages interactions with real customers, but facilitates it, such as Rentgrata, is a promising tool for a company like Venterra who holds multiple Customer Satisfaction Awards from companies including Kingsley and ApartmentRatings.com.

"Rentgrata is proud to partner with Venterra Realty, a company that shares our vision in providing an enjoyable resident experience through innovation and a people-first culture. Throughout the process of developing Rentgrata, frequent communication with the Venterra team has helped our employees build a technology that leverages resident sentiment through multiple channels," said Zach Sloan, Co-Founder, and Chief Sales Influencer of Rentgrata.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties across 11 major US cities. The company is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home." Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

About Rentgrata:

Rentgrata is the first renter insights platform that creates connections and builds community for multifamily properties. As the only messaging platform for prospective and current residents to connect and share feedback, Rentgrata facilitates real conversations, while delivering data that helps multifamily professionals better understand renter needs. By helping apartment buildings feel more like communities, Rentgrata reduces resident turnover and increases NOI, while offering residents the chance to capitalize on referral incentives and connect in new ways.

