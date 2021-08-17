Ventive Named as 4x Honoree to Prestigious Inc. 5000

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital product development company makes Inc. list of fastest-growing companies for 4th consecutive year.

Unveiled today, Ventive lands the No. 3637 slot on Inc. Magazine's exclusive list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Four years and counting, Ventive is again named an Inc. 5000 Honoree, joining the ranks of little-gone-big companies like Intuit, Zappos, and Microsoft.

Tenacious Innovation Favors Growth

Founded out of a desire to build and tell stories, Ventive's growth mindset has been giving rise to companies and ideas since its start in 2014. Ventive takes pride in creating an environment of innovation that allows profitable projects, like Strike R&D Tax Advisory , to become their own flourishing entities. Despite excluding Strike's explosive success from this year's calculation, Ventive maintains an impressive rate of growth, snagging them their seat on the 2021 Inc. 5000. Complete results can be found here .

"Ventive embodies the idea of shared success. Our team is vital to that mission. They consistently rally around our belief in accelerating the growth of our clients—this achievement is evidence of that. We are beyond proud." - Jonathan Cardella, Founder & CEO, Ventive

The problems plaguing today's thriving industries—be it finance, real estate, or healthcare — are being solved by innovative applications of technology. Ventive's team of engineers, marketers, and designers set out daily to solve these problems by building digital products, investing in ideas, and helping companies scale. Ventive is honored to be rewarded for their innovation and excellence by being named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

About Ventive

Ventive is a dynamic digital product development company founded in Boise, Idaho in 2014, Ventive solves problems by building custom solutions and partnering with innovators across industries like healthcare, finance, and real estate - streamlining processes through the perfect union of creatives and engineers under one roof. Visit www.GetVentive.com to learn more.

About Strike R&D Tax Advisory

Based in the rising tech-mecca of Boise, Idaho, Strike is leading the way in an $18B tax incentive market. Strike's in-house R&D tax experts discover unclaimed government credits available to businesses and bring awareness to clients that their industry innovation efforts could make them eligible to receive credits, and reinvest them back into their business. Visit www.StrikeTax.com to learn more.

