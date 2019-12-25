Venture Construction Group Helps Nation's Heroes Spend Time With Families This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To honor and support our nation's wounded warriors, Venture Construction Group (VCG) sponsors Luke's Wings "No Soldier Spends Christmas Alone" campaign. Founded in 2008, Luke's Wings provides services to wounded, ill, and injured military personnel. Donations are still open to purchase flights through the holiday season. Learn more or donate at give.lukeswings.org/2019.

"This support helps us and really makes a difference in the lives of our wounded warriors this holiday season. We sincerely thank Venture Construction Group for their ongoing sponsorships of our events and programs," says Lindsay Gill, executive director, Luke's Wings.

Luke's Wings provides a variety of programs throughout the year including a Wounded Warrior Transportation Assistance Program, ancillary programs to support the Special Operations community and Veterans In Hospice Care for service members battling life-threatening illnesses. Annual fundraisers include a Heroes Golf Classic, Heroes Walk, and Heroes Gala.

"We are honored to help our nation's heroes reunite with their families this holiday season and we are proud to support Luke's Wings events throughout the year. They really do amazing work for our military," says Stephen Shanton, CEO and president, Venture Construction Group.

VCG supports numerous initiatives and programs that provide resources for military personnel, veterans, and their families throughout the year.

About Venture Construction Group

Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group (VCG) is a licensed general contractor and an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services. VCG services commercial and residential properties throughout the East Coast, Greater Mid-Atlantic Region, Gulf Coast, and Midwest. VCG CEO Stephen Shanton earned the prestigious Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award. For more information call 866-459-8348 or visit us online at http://www.VentureConstructionGroup.com.

About Luke's Wings

Luke's Wings, a non-profit dedicated to American heroes who have been wounded in battle, provides transportation services to wounded warriors and their loved ones so they can be together during the service member's hospitalization and rehabilitation. These visits not only bring comfort, but play a crucial role in healing, both physically and emotionally. Additionally, Luke's Wings is the go-to for providing flights for the loved ones of special operators under the Special Operations Command Care Coalition who are injured on special missions, and provides flights for family members of Veterans in hospice care in an effort to ensure that no veteran is ever alone during their final days. Learn more about Luke's Wings at http://www.LukesWings.org.

