Venture Global Expands Master Equipment Supply Deal With Baker Hughes

(RTTNews) - Venture Global LNG announced late Monday that it has executed an expanded master equipment supply agreement with Baker Hughes Co. (BKR).

The deal is part of its long-term expansion plan to increase production to more than 100 million tonnes per annum or MTPA of nameplate LNG export capacity across its current and future projects both in and outside of Louisiana from 70 MTPA.

The master equipment supply deal include delivery of additional liquefaction train systems and power island systems for Venture Global's future LNG export projects.

The deal was announced by Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel and Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli at Gastech 2023, Singapore.

Venture Global, a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG, commenced LNG production at its first facility, Calcasieu Pass, in January 2022. The company's second facility, Plaquemines LNG, is under construction and expected to produce first LNG in 2024.

Baker Hughes, as a strategic LNG-equipment supplier to Venture Global, provided comprehensive LNG technology solutions to the Calcasieu Pass LNG facilities. The company will also provide the same to the currently under-construction Plaquemines LNG facility.

Venture Global noted that Cargoes originating from its Calcasieu Pass project have been delivered to 24 countries and accounted for approximately 10% of the LNG exported from the United States to Europe in 2022 and 2023.