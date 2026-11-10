Vonage Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0JM16 / ISIN: US92886T2015
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10.11.2026 14:07:15
Venture Global Q3 Profit Surges, Lifts FY26 Adj. EBITDA Guidance; Pre-Market Shares Up
(RTTNews) - Venture Global, Inc. (VG), a producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas, on Tuesday reported significantly higher profit for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. Further, the firm raised its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance and tightened its export outlook.
In the pre-market, the shares were trading 3.85 percent higher at $12.27 after closing Monday's trading 2.34 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.
Third quarter net income attributable to common stockholders jumped to $2.55 billion or $0.96 per share from $429 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA rose 69 percent to $2.58 billion from $1.53 billion a year earlier.
The company attributed the increases in net income and adjusted EBITDA to higher LNG sales volumes, primarily from the Plaquemines Project, and higher LNG sales prices net of feed gas costs.
Income from operations rose 74 percent to $2.30 billion from $1.32 billion in the previous year quarter.
Revenue increased 43 percent to $4.76 billion from $3.33 billion in the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter, the company exported 124 LNG cargos and sold 465.8 TBtu of LNG from the year ago period.
Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Venture Global now expects Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $10.0 billion to $10.3 billion from its previous forecast of $8.7 billion to $9.1 billion.
For the full year the company expects to export 152-154 cargos from the Calcasieu Project, compared with its previous estimate of 149-154.
From the Plaquemines Project for the fiscal year, the company expects to export 357-364 cargos from its previous forecast of 351-364 cargos.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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