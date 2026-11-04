Venture Global Wants to Be an "AI Utility." Its 10-Gigawatt Plan Still Needs Customers.

Hyperscalers are spending staggering amounts on capital expenditures. In their rush to build data centers across the U.S., technology companies face a massive bottleneck that could limit the compute capacity they can bring online: electricity.

The demand for power is creating opportunities across the energy and industrial sectors for companies that can meet these needs and supply the fuel to run them. Venture Global (NYSE: VG), a top-tier exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is getting in on the action as the company looks to transform into a vertically integrated "AI utility."

The company has laid out a plan to bring on 10 gigawatts (GW) of data center compute capacity over roughly the next decade through modular "power islands" and has framework agreements with equipment suppliers, but it has yet to sign a firm agreement with a major hyperscaler.

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