Venture Globa a Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZNX / ISIN: US92333F1012
|
04.11.2026 13:50:00
Venture Global Wants to Be an "AI Utility." Its 10-Gigawatt Plan Still Needs Customers.
Hyperscalers are spending staggering amounts on capital expenditures. In their rush to build data centers across the U.S., technology companies face a massive bottleneck that could limit the compute capacity they can bring online: electricity.
The demand for power is creating opportunities across the energy and industrial sectors for companies that can meet these needs and supply the fuel to run them. Venture Global (NYSE: VG), a top-tier exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is getting in on the action as the company looks to transform into a vertically integrated "AI utility."
The company has laid out a plan to bring on 10 gigawatts (GW) of data center compute capacity over roughly the next decade through modular "power islands" and has framework agreements with equipment suppliers, but it has yet to sign a firm agreement with a major hyperscaler.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Venture Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
26.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Venture Global A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.26
|Ausblick: Venture Global A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Venture Global A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.26
|Ausblick: Venture Global A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Venture Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Venture Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
|10,35
|-2,82%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Wall Street schließlich stark unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street ging es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.