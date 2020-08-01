Venture Pacific Insurance Named a Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business America for Third Year

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venture Pacific Insurance Services, Inc. (VPIS), a leading insurance provider located in Orange County, today announced it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

"We're honored to make the list for a third year. Our employees dedicate themselves to providing the best insurance products and service to our clients which is a direct reflection and contribution to our success as a company," said CEO, Curtis Barton.

To be considered a Top Insurance Workplace, organizations were invited to fill out an employer form to provide details on their various offerings and practices. Employees from nominated companies were then asked to fill out an anonymous form evaluating their workplace on a number of metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity. In order to be considered, each company had to reach a minimum number of employee responses based on overall size. Organizations that achieved at least an 80% average satisfaction rating from employees were named a Top Insurance Workplace.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled in the August 2020 of Business Insurance America and online at InsuranceBusinessMag.com.

About Venture Pacific Insurance Services, Inc. (VPIS)

VPIS specializes in Commercial Insurance, Benefits, Personal Lines, Financial Services and Risk management Solutions. VPIS Is a specialty niche insurance brokerage offering many specialty insurance programs designed specifically for Security Guard Companies, Action Sports Industry, Pool Industry, Social Services/ Non-Profits and many other service-related businesses. VPIS strives to bring not only standard insurance solutions to the table but also alternative market solutions for hard to place risks. For more information about Venture Pacific Insurance Services, call Curtis Barton at 949-297-4900, or visit VpisRisk.com.

SOURCE Venture Pacific Insurance Services