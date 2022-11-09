Veolia 9-month EBITDA Rises; Confirms 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Veolia (VE) reported that its nine-month EBITDA increased 5.2% year-over-year at constant scope and forex to 4.53 billion euros. Current EBIT was 2.22 billion euros, up 19.4%. Revenue was 30.71 billion euros, up 13.2% from combined prior year, or up 7.1% excluding energy prices.

Looking forward, Veolia fully confirmed its 2022 guidance. The company also confirmed 2024 EPS accretion of 40%.

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO, said: "After an excellent first half of the year, showing both very strong revenue and EBITDA growth, Veolia continued in Q3 with a similar trajectory with continued very strong growth of all its activities, water, waste and energy."

