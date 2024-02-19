|
Veolia Acquires State-of-the-art Power Plant In Hungary From Uniper
(RTTNews) - Veolia (VE), on Monday, via its Hungarian subsidiary, signed an agreement with Uniper for the acquisition of a power plant with an installed capacity of around 430 megawatts.
With this operation, Veolia stated that it continues to strengthen its position "as European leader in this promising and strategic market," and to expand its portfolio, which now represents a volume of 2.4 gigawatts of managed flexible electrical energy, equivalent to the energy needs of 2,6 million inhabitants.
"This agreement is right in line with our ambitions to develop flexibility capacities, an essential complement to the stability of the European power grid," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer. "As a long-standing player in the Hungarian energy market, we are delighted to be able to widen our footprint in order to further contribute to reinforcing the resilience of the local power system."
Completion of the transaction remains subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations and complying with applicable regulations.
