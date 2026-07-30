Veolia EnvironnementShs Aktie

Veolia EnvironnementShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 484206 / ISIN: US92334N1037

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30.07.2026 09:46:18

Veolia H1 Net Income Rises; Announces Improved 2026 Targets

(RTTNews) - Veolia (VE, VIE.PA, VVD.DE) reported first half net income attributable to the group totaled €682 million, compared to €657 million, prior year. EBITDA expanded to €3.552 billion from €3.367 billion, marking a 5.0% increase. Current net income attributable to the group increased to €837 million from €762 million, up 10.4% at constant forex rates. Current EBIT rose to €1.956 billion from €1.834 billion, reflecting growth of 6.4%. Revenue increased to €22.19 billion, representing growth of 0.8% at constant scope and forex. Excluding energy price impacts, revenue growth reached 1.5% year-over-year.

The company announced improved 2026 targets, including: organic revenue growth excluding energy prices, Organic EBITDA growth of 5% to 6%; Current net income Group share growth of minimum 8% at constant forex and including Clean Earth, and Current EPS Group share to grow in line with current net income Group share. Also, the Clean Earth acquisition will be accretive to current net income from 2027.

Veolia shares are trading at 35.74 euros on Euronext Paris, up 1.68%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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