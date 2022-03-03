Veolia North America, DuPont Partnership Achieves Significant Reductions in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veolia North America today announced it has completed its partnership with DuPont to convert the utility infrastructure at the DuPont Spruance manufacturing facility in Richmond, Virginia from coal to natural gas to produce steam and electricity more efficiently. The new cogeneration facility will help optimize energy yields to ensure global environmental performance while achieving at least 50% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions compared with the use of coal, equating to the removal of 44,000 cars off the roads.

"This project serves as a great example of how converting from coal to gas can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of industrial activity and accelerate ecological transformation while supporting climate goals in the U.S. At Veolia, we are proud to leverage our expertise in energy management solutions, to allow our industrial partners like DuPont to move further towards achieving their sustainability goals while maintaining reliability and competitiveness of their energy use-related processes," said Frederic Van Heems, Veolia North America President and CEO.

"We were thrilled to work with Veolia on such a significant project that is enabling us to operate the facility more efficiently and helping to achieve the company's 2030 climate goals," said Dan Mattson, DuPont Spruance Site Services Leader.

The conversion at the Spruance site power generation system is expected to result in reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually of more than 220,000 tons.

The Spruance utility infrastructure provides heating, cooling and electricity for the site's operations and technical resources. DuPont and Veolia North America signed a long-term agreement for Veolia to acquire, upgrade, operate and maintain the site's utility infrastructure, apply best practices, improve efficiencies and reliability. The project agreement included repurposing a 200 megawatt cogeneration facility from power production to the efficient production of 500,000 pounds per hour of steam, converting from coal to natural gas and upgrading chilled water capacity, water networks, industrial wastewater treatment and new compressors.

About Veolia: Veolia Group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020 (USD 29.7 billion). www.veolia.com

About Veolia North America: A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 7,000 employees working at more than 250 locations across the continent. www.veolianorthamerica.com

About DuPont: DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at www.investors.dupont.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veolia-north-america-dupont-partnership-achieves-significant-reductions-in-greenhouse-gas-emissions-301494688.html

SOURCE Veolia North America