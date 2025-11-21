Veolia EnvironnementShs Aktie
WKN: 484206 / ISIN: US92334N1037
21.11.2025 09:05:27
Veolia To Buy Clean Earth For About $3 Bln From Enviri; NVRI Gains Nearly 20% After Market
(RTTNews) - Veolia Environnement S.A. (VE, VIE.PA, VVD.DE, VEOEY), a French waste water management company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal with Enviri Corporation (NVRI) to acquire Clean Earth, a hazardous waste company, for $3 billion.
"The transaction offers strong value creation for shareholders with $120m of synergies by year 4, backed by Veolia's solid track-record, and current EPS accretion from year 2," the acquirer said.
The company will fund this transaction, to be closed in mid-2026, through its financial resources and debt.
Post transaction, the Group's hazardous waste revenue is projected to reach EUR 5.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 17%.
The acquisition will boost Veolia's growth in the U.S. and in the hazardous waste sector. Overall, Veolia's revenue in the U.S. will reach $6.3 billion.
For the full-year 2026, excluding items, Clean Earth is expected to post EBITDA of $200 million, on revenue of $1.030 billion.
On Friday, NVRI gained 19.97% in the overnight trading to $16.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.
