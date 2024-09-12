VEON Announces Vesting of Conditional Award to Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu

Amsterdam, 12 September 2024 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces the vesting of a conditional incentive award (the "Conditional Award”) to its Group Chief Executive Officer, Kaan Terzioglu. This Conditional Award was made under VEON's 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP”).



Award Details and Vesting Conditions

On 10 January 2024, Kaan Terzioglu was granted a Conditional Award under the LTIP, comprising 3,201,250 common shares in VEON Ltd and subject to performance targets. The performance targets set out in the award agreement have been successfully met, resulting in the vesting of the award on 30 July 2024. Under the original terms, the common shares under the Conditional Award were scheduled to be released to Mr. Terzioglu within 30 days of vesting.

Settlement Terms

Due to VEON’s current lack of available securities registered under Form S-8, the Company and Mr. Terzioglu have agreed to amend the terms of the Conditional Award to provide a structured settlement, which includes both cash and equity components:

Cash Payment: A gross cash payment of USD 500,000 was made to Mr. Terzioglu in August 2024; and

A gross cash payment of USD 500,000 was made to Mr. Terzioglu in August 2024; and Equity Payment: A transfer of 2,729,000 common shares (equivalent to 109,160 ADSs) will be completed by no later than August 31, 2025. As of 10 September 2024, Mr Terzioglu is the beneficial owner of such shares but will not hold the shares directly until the transfer in 2025 to ensure compliance with the selling restrictions applicable to the shares.

These payments will be made as full and final settlement of the award, with applicable deductions for any tax liabilities and any other deductions required by law.



