15.03.2023 07:18:16
VEON Appoints Joop Brakenhoff As CFO
(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON) said that it has appointed Joop Brakenhoff as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective from 1 May 2023. Joop will replace Serkan Okandan whose three-year contract as Group CFO is set to expire at the end of April 2023. Serkan will continue to serve VEON as a special advisor to the Group CEO and CFO.
Joop has more than 35 years of experience, including serving most recently as the Company's Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer and prior to that, Head of Internal Audit.
Joop joined VEON in January 2019 from Heineken International, where he was the head of Global Audit. Joop has also held senior Finance and Audit roles at Royal Ahold, prior to which he was Chief Financial Officer of Burg Industries B.V. Joop started his career at KPMG in 1985 where he worked for nine years in a variety of audit roles.
