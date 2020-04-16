VEON Establishes a US$6.5 Billion Global MTN Programme and Publishes a Base Offering Memorandum

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces the establishment of a Global Medium Term Note programme for the issuance of bonds (the "MTN Programme"), with a programme limit of US$6.5 billion or the equivalent thereof in other currencies.

In connection with the establishment of the MTN Programme, VEON has also prepared a base offering memorandum, which today has been approved by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, in order to enable bonds issued under the MTN Programme to be admitted to listing on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The general terms and conditions of the MTN Programme are found in their entirety in the base offering memorandum.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

Important Notice

This release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "will," and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or assumptions. Certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in VEON's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

Contact:

ir@veon.com

+31-20-79-77-200

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-establishes-a-us6-5-billion-global-mtn-programme-and-publishes-a-base-offering-memorandum-301041810.html

SOURCE VEON Holdings BV