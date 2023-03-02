VEON Joins GSMA Open Gateway to Provide Interoperability for Developers



Barcelona, 2nd March 2023 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that it has joined the GSMA Open Gateway, a new framework of universal network APIs (Application Programmable Interfaces), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers.

Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators at MWC Barcelona 2023, the GSMA Open Gateway aims to change the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world. The framework has the potential to harmonise digital services in a way that resembles the standardisation efforts that enabled mobile voice roaming in the 1980s.

"By applying the concept of interconnection for operators to the API economy, developers can utilise technology once, for services such as identity, cybersecurity or billing, but with the potential to be integrated with every operator worldwide. This is a profound change in the way we design and deliver services” commented Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA.

"Rolling out innovation with speed and interoperability is key to the success of our industry,” states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. "The GSMA Open Gateway provides a standardised way for developers to build new applications and services, to the benefit of customers. As a digital operator that offers a wide range of digital services, we are delighted to join this GSMA initiative alongside our fellow operators.”

