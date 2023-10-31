VEON Launches Digital-First Operator OQ in Uzbekistan

New brand targets digital natives with integrated media and entertainment services

Amsterdam, 31 October 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces the launch of digital operator OQ in Uzbekistan. The new operator will provide integrated digital experiences in entertainment and communication, serving digital natives who use mobile internet extensively to engage with lifestyle services.

OQ, which translates from Uzbek as "clean and transparent," reflects the values of the new generation—openness, freedom of expression, and choice. It will be available nationally across Uzbekistan, offering users the benefits of independent service selection, individual tariff formation, and fair payment commitment. Users will be able to connect to new mobile applications rapidly, using biometric identity verification technology – a first in Uzbekistan for a mobile industry - while combining services and selecting entertainment content according to their preferences.

"We are delighted to welcome a new telecommunications startup in Uzbekistan! The brand OQ fully represents a modern approach to providing services to tech-savvy customers, combining communication services, entertainment, and charity,” commented Andrzej Malinowski, CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan.

OQ provides users with a range of integrated media services including access to streaming music on Stingray online radio and licensed films from Uzbek cinema without any additional charges. The media content in the application will be constantly updated and, in the near future, content created exclusively for OQ will also become available.

"OQ offers an entirely new level of user freedom,” states Abdulaziz Mansurov, Head of OQ digital operator. "The customer creates their own service and entertainment package. We believe that OQ will transform the traditional telecommunications market in Uzbekistan and create a new way for digital native users to engage with digital lifestyle.”

About OQ

OQ is a mobile telecommunication application that allows users to remotely connect to a telecom network, create customized tariffs, watch and listen to media content without additional subscription fees. OQ is the first integrated entertainment and communication application with completely transparent payments. For more information visit: oq.uz

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s strategy and commercial plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communication

pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com





Attachment