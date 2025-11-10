VEON Q3 EBITDA Rises; Direct Digital Revenue Up 63.1%

(RTTNews) - VEON reported third quarter EBITDA of $524 million, an increase of 19.7% from last year. Revenue was $1.115 billion, up 7.5%. The company said this performance was supported by resilient telecom and infrastructure trends and accelerating growth in direct digital revenues, which rose 63.1%.

VEON revised EBITDA outlook for 2025 and now expects local currency EBITDA growth of 16% to 18%. VEON continues to expect local-currency revenue growth of 13% to 15%. For 2025, the company now expects total revenue growth of 7% to 8%, and EBITDA growth of 10% to 11%, assuming current FX rates.

VEON's Board has authorized a buyback program for up to $100 million of the company's ADSs and/or outstandings bonds. The buybacks, if any, will be conducted on the open market pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan.

