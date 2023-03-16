VEON Q4 Preliminary Revenue At $940 Mln

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON), a Dutch-domiciled telecom firm, on Thursday reported a rise in preliminary revenue in local currency for the fourth-quarter and full year, excluding the results of its operations in Russia.

For the final-quarter, EBITDA was at $453 million, a 30.1 percent increase in local currency, from last year quarter. EBITDA moved up by 1.2 percent in reported currency, compared with the final quarter of 2021.

Revenue was at $940 million, an 18.6 percent rise in local currency, and a fall of 4.9 percent in reported currency, from previous year period.

Service revenue stood at $901 million, a 19.2 percent increase in local currency, and a decline of 4.4 percent in reported currency, from 2021.

Data and digital revenues were at $474 million, a 15.8 percent increase in local currency, and a 7.5 percent decrease in reported currency, from previous year period.

For full year 2022, EBITDA moved up by 12.6 percent in local currency, to $453 million, compared with 2021. The company's EBITDA decreased by 5.3 percent in reported currency, compared with previous year.

Revenue also increased by 14 percent in local currency, to $3.755 billion, compared with last year. Revenue moved down by 2.4 percent in reported currency, compared with 2021.

Looking ahead, for full year, the Group expects both local currency revenue and EBITDA growth of 10 percent -14 percent. This is mainly supported by the company's strengthening position for accelerating growth.