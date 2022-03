VEON Q4 Profit Soars On Sale Gain, Higher Subscribers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON), a Dutch provider of connectivity and digital services, reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders soared to $299 million from last year's $8 million.

The results reflected $225 million post-tax gain from the sale of the Russian towers.

EBITDA climbed 10.6 percent from last year to $827 million.

Total Revenue grew 12.2 percent to $2.05 billion from $1.83 billion a year ago.

Total mobile customers in the year 2021 grew 4.4 percent to 203.6 million. 4G subscribers climbed 30 percent to 97.3 million.