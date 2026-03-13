VEON Shares Jump 21% On Strong Revenue Growth And 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares surged 21.06 percent to $53.67, gaining $9.35 on Friday, after the company reported strong fourth-quarter revenue growth and issued upbeat 2026 guidance.

The stock is currently trading at $53.67 compared with its previous close of $44.31. Shares opened at $52.00 and traded between $49.49 and $53.00 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 149,545 shares, above the average volume of about 83,738 shares.

VEON reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $31 million, or $0.44 per ADS, compared with a profit of $81 million, or $1.10 per ADS, a year earlier. Despite the loss, EBITDA rose 29.1 percent to $527 million, and revenue increased 17.4 percent to $1.17 billion, driven by strong digital revenue growth of 84.1 percent. The company expects 2026 revenue growth of 9 percent to 12 percent and EBITDA growth of 7 percent to 10 percent.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $34.55 to $64.00.