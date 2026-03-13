VEON Slips To Loss In Q4, EBITDA Climbs, Sees Growth In FY26; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON), a digital operator, reported Friday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, while EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed from last year with strong revenue growth.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, VEON expects total revenue growth of 9 percent to 12 percent year-over-year and EBITDA growth of 7 percent to 10 percent.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to VEON shareholders was $31 million or $0.44 per ADS, compared to last year's profit of $81 million or $1.10 per ADS.

However, EBIT climbed 40 percent from last year to $321 million and EBITDA grew 29.1 percent to $527 million. EBITDA margin expanded 410 bps to 45.0 percent.

Total revenue grew 17.4 percent to $1.17 billion from $998 million a year ago.

Telecom and infrastructure revenue revenue increased 7.6 percent to $936 million, and digital revenue climbed 84.1 percent to $235 million, accounting for 20.1 percent of Group revenue.

In the overnight trading, VEON shares were gaining around 5.2 percent at $46.61, after closing Thursday's regular trading 16.8 percent lower at $44.31.

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