VEON Strengthens Group Leadership Team Adding Two Senior Executives to Its Dubai Team

Amsterdam and Dubai, 30 September 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new senior executives to its Group Leadership Team in Dubai. Anand Ramachandran, who joins VEON as the Chief of Staff to the Group CEO, and Inanc Cakiroglu, who joins as the Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), will both be based in VEON’s expanding operational hub in Dubai, and report to Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

"As we have shared with our investors on VEON’s Capital Markets Day, we are bullish about growth and have set out an ambitious vision for the upcoming three years. In this new era, VEON will grow by putting a more granular focus on our digital big bets, as well as consumer and enterprise services, making the full potential of various verticals in our business visible to global investors and supporting growth in our markets,” explains Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. "We warmly welcome Anand and Inanc to VEON and look forward to working with them as they bring in additional expertise to our Leadership Team.”

Anand Ramachandran joins VEON from Singapore Telecom where he served as Vice President of Business Management in the Group CEO’s Office. Prior to this role, he held senior positions in the banking industry at Barclays and Citibank. With nearly three decades of experience in global financial markets and investor relations, particularly in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications sector, Anand will lead VEON’s Investor Relations team as well as a number of strategic initiatives involving internal, regional and global stakeholders.

Inanc Cakiroglu brings over two decades of experience to the position of Group CIO at VEON with extensive expertise in technical leadership, strategic management and business development within the dynamic fields of artificial intelligence, data science, data engineering and software development. Inanc joins VEON from mobileLive Canada where he was the Director of AI, Analytics and Data. His previous experience includes roles at Badal.io, Turkcell, lifecell Ukraine and IBM. He will work closely with VEON’s technology companies and lead the Group Cybersecurity function.

VEON’s three-year ambition and strategic plans are available to the investor community and the broader public on the Company’s website: https://www.veon.com/investors/capital-markets-day24

