VEON to release 2Q 2023 trading update on 3 August 2023

Amsterdam, 18 July 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended 30 June 2023, at or around 7:00 am CEST (6:00 am BST) on 3 August 2023.

VEON will also host a conference call with senior management at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST) on the same day, which will be made available through the webcast and over the phone.

To register and access the event, please use the following Zoom link or dial-ins:

Zoom link

https://veon-global.zoom.us/j/99495194325?pwd=NzdXeldyQ2Z5UC9wMEhjajhmK1NkZz09

Dial-in details

One tap mobile

+31202410288,,99495194325#,,,,*160160# Netherlands

+442039017895,,99495194325#,,,,*160160# United Kingdom

+16465189805,,99495194325#,,,,*160160# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+31 20 241 0288 Netherlands

+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)





International numbers available: https://veon-global.zoom.us/u/acQn0fsfrC

We strongly encourage you to register and watch the event through the Zoom link, but if you prefer to dial in, then please use the dial-in details.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain or may contain, "inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About VEON



VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to about 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We transform people’s lives, empower individuals, create opportunities for greater digital inclusion and drive economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext Amsterdam, and has a broad investor base. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .