VEON’s Banglalink Leads 3G Phase-out, Deepening its Focus on 4G

Amsterdam, 09 May 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, ("VEON” or the "Company”), announces that its digital operator Banglalink has become the first in Bangladesh to phase out 3G services, as part of its strategy to enhance 4G performance throughout the country through reallocation of network resources.



The 3G phase out follows extensive investment by Banglalink in next generation 4G networks to provide high-quality nationwide connectivity and accelerate the use of digital services. Banglalink’s 4G subscriber base have grown from 8.0 million at the end of 2020 to 21.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, while its population coverage in 4G increased from 60% to 88% in the same period.

The operator is recognized for the provision of fastest 4G service in the country, winning the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for four consecutive years.

"As Bangladesh’s Digital Operator, our goal is to deliver seamless connectivity and innovative services to our customers," explains Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink. "By reallocating more resources to 4G, we will take the customer experience to new heights and enhance our customers' 4G experiences. We are also helping to accelerate the nation’s journey towards the 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041', supported by new fast infrastructure and state-of-the-art digital services.”

Banglalink’s increasing focus on the 4G will further support the user experience on the operator’s digital services, especially for Banglalink’s "multiplay” customers who use both 4G connectivity and the company’s leading digital services Toffee and MyBL. Toffee, the country’s leading entertainment platform which serves 8.4 million monthly active users is set to exclusively stream six International Cricket Council events in 2024 and 2025, starting in June 2024.

About Banglalink

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision of transforming lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-ready service provider capable of catering to the demands of the new digital era. It is a subsidiary of VEON Ltd - a Nasdaq and Euronext listed connectivity provider headquartered in the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.banglalink.net

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s digital products, commercial plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

