VEON’s Kyivstar Awarded “Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations” at GLOMOs

Barcelona, 29th February 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Kyivstar, its wholly-owned operator in Ukraine, has received the GSMA’s Global Mobile Award – the GLOMO – for "Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations” for its Network Resilience Project.

Kyivstar CTO Volodymyr Lutchenko accepted the award in a ceremony organized as a part of the MWC24, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The GLOMO Award recognises the enduring and exemplary work of Kyivstar in keeping Ukraine connected, investing heavily in its network and digital services throughout the war, and overcoming significant challenges to support Ukraine’s resilience.

In his acceptance speech, Lutchenko acknowledged the work of the Ukrainian telecommunications industry, noting that "This is an award not just for Kyivstar, but for all Ukrainian telecom operators.”

VEON commends all nominees in this year’s GLOMO awards, as well as the broader mobile industry for their work addressing humanitarian challenges, and helping communities overcome emergencies. "It is an honour to be recognized with a GLOMO for the Kyivstar team’s tremendous work in providing a lifeline to Ukraine. Our connectivity and digital services are essential to communities going through humanitarian crises and emergencies – and we feel privileged to be part of an industry that rises to the challenge.” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

Kyivstar is the largest telecoms operator in Ukraine with 24 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million home internet subscribers. As Ukraine’s market-leading operator, the company maintained network availability above 90% level on average throughout the past two years, supporting the connectivity of not only its own customers but also the broader Ukrainian population.

Kyivstar is 100% owned by the international VEON Group. VEON and Kyivstar have committed 600m USD in investments over the next three years to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery.

