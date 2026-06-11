Vera Bradley Reports Narrower Q1 Loss Due To Cost Optimization; Shares Up 6%

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA), a footwear related company, reported narrower loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, owing to higher revenues and absence of loss from discontinued operations.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company continues to focus on stabilizing the business and plans for sales to be in the range of $255 million to $270 million. The company also expects improvement in Sales and Administration expense by 50 percent.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 6 percent higher at $3.400.

Net loss for the first quarter dropped to $4.83 million, from the loss of $33.46 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss per share was $0.17, compared to loss per share of $1.20 a year ago.

Net loss from continuing operations in the prior year was $18.26 million or $0.66 a year ago.

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $2.45 million, from loss of $10.05 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss per from continuing operations was $0.09, compared to loss of $0.36 a year ago.

The company reported operating loss from discontinued operations of $15.2 million in the prior year, while it was nil for the current period.

Total revenue rose to $55.70 million, from $51.65 million in the prior year.

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